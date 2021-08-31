Fighting Hand Brewing Company helping survivors of Hurricane Ida

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville business is doing what it can to help the survivors of Hurricane Ida.

Fighting Hand Brewing Company filled up four of their fermenters with water before the hurricane. That’s because owners Tiffany and Chris say they remember what it was like last year to lose water during Hurricane Laura.

Since we weren’t impacted by Ida at home, Tiffany and Chris are making the water available to anyone in need, just bring a container.

The brewery has four fermenters in total, which should be able to fill over 200 gallon-sized jugs.

Chris and Tiffany say they wanted to offer this service because they know just how hard it was to go days without water.

“We know quite a few people in Baton Rouge. We know people in New Orleans. It’s not good for them right now. But you know, we used to live in Baton Rouge, so we know what it’s like. We were there in Gustav, so we know what it’s like.”

To get in contact with the brewery, you can private message them on social media.

The owners say the water will be available for at least a couple of weeks.

To learn more about the brewery, you can visit here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.