Advertisement

Fighting Hand Brewing Company helping survivors of Hurricane Ida

Fighting Hand Brewing Company in Pineville, La.
Fighting Hand Brewing Company in Pineville, La.(KALB)
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville business is doing what it can to help the survivors of Hurricane Ida.

Fighting Hand Brewing Company filled up four of their fermenters with water before the hurricane. That’s because owners Tiffany and Chris say they remember what it was like last year to lose water during Hurricane Laura.

Since we weren’t impacted by Ida at home, Tiffany and Chris are making the water available to anyone in need, just bring a container.

The brewery has four fermenters in total, which should be able to fill over 200 gallon-sized jugs.

Chris and Tiffany say they wanted to offer this service because they know just how hard it was to go days without water.

“We know quite a few people in Baton Rouge. We know people in New Orleans. It’s not good for them right now. But you know, we used to live in Baton Rouge, so we know what it’s like. We were there in Gustav, so we know what it’s like.”

Tiffany Simms Lindsey, Owner of Fighting Hand Brewing Company

To get in contact with the brewery, you can private message them on social media.

The owners say the water will be available for at least a couple of weeks.

To learn more about the brewery, you can visit here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Suspect sought for burglary at Cougar Stop in Creola
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Mandeville, Louisiana
Cleco crews out assessing damage after Hurricane Ida
WVUE Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Coverage from New Orleans

Latest News

Hurricane Ida Graphic
Hurricane Ida relief and donation information
Two Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies came to the aid of two women who had a tire blowout on...
2 Hurricane Ida evacuees have a flat tire on I-49; Natchitoches deputies aid homebound travelers
RPSO and APSO pulled a car from the water below the HWY 115 bridge.
RPSO: Vehicle pulled from Big Creek was stolen 12 years ago
WVUE Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Coverage from New Orleans