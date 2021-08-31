Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards tours damage left in the wake of Hurricane Ida

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will get a first-hand account on Tuesday, August 31, of some of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida.

He plans to visit Lafourche, Terrebonne, and St. John the Baptist parishes on the ground. He will also fly over Grand Isle and Lafitte to get an aerial view of some of the damage caused by the powerful Category 4 storm.

Edwards will hold a media briefing from the St. John the Baptist Emergency Operations Center around 10:45 a.m.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell will accompany the governor on his tour of the damage.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
WVUE Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Coverage from New Orleans
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Mandeville, Louisiana
Cleco crews out assessing damage after Hurricane Ida
Suspect sought for burglary at Cougar Stop in Creola

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards briefing on Hurricane Ida recovery
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jambalaya Forecast
Houma resident rides out Ida
Houma resident details experience riding out Hurricane Ida