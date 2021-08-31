Advertisement

Hammond resident: ‘We’ve never experienced anything like this’

By Madison Glaser
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (KPLC) - The City of Hammond was hit hard by Hurricane Ida, as it was a category two storm when it blew through.

Driving around downtown Hammond, you’ll find a common theme - downed trees and power lines.

While driving around the hurricane-ravaged city and interviewing locals, our crew had no choice but to leave Hammond, because the cell signal throughout the city was down. However, KPLC did interview residents who returned home for the first time since the storm.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this.” Melanie Mahler said as she returned home for the first time following Hurricane Ida. “If I had cell service, I would not even have come over here. I would’ve called, and they would have assured me that everything was fine.”

Riding out the storm in her sister’s house, Leighanne Doody says the experience was very scary.

“Last night when we were going through, you know the eye of the hurricane, it was very scary,” Doody said. “The winds were very rough and lots of noises. We heard lots of what we think were tornadoes.”

David Quinn also had damage to his home.

“Yes, I had a pine tree go through my house - last night at about 12 or 1 o’clock,” Quinn said. “And we lost like 15 big trees in my yard, but the main one was the one that went through the house. It’s really messed it up.”

Quinn, a business owner, says it’s been stressful trying to balance both his work and personal life.

They all say living in Southeast Louisiana comes with a price - natural disasters. It’s a price they say they are willing to pay.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
WVUE Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Coverage from New Orleans
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Mandeville, Louisiana
Cleco crews out assessing damage after Hurricane Ida
Alexandria is bracing for Hurricane Ida impacts on Sunday.
City of Alexandria braces for anticipated Hurricane Ida Sunday

Latest News

Walking around the downtown area of Hammond, you’ll see the destructive nature of Ida, but for...
Hammond business owners ready to bounce back following Ida
Hurricane Ida: Cleco crews move to south Louisiana to help with restoration efforts
The mega shelter south of LSUA is open as a critical needs transportation shelter for evacuees...
Mega shelter in Alexandria open as ‘critical needs transportation shelter,’ COVID testing available for evacuees
The shutdown begins at the University Ave. on-ramp onto I-55. State police say the roadway has...
I-55 shutdown from Hammond to Mississippi state line due to hazardous conditions