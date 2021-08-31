Hurricane Ida relief and donation information

James Greer at Grand Tire Automotive in Pineville is offering his store as a supply drop off point to gather items for those affected by Ida. He will be delivering the items to Houma on Saturday (9/4/21). They are asking for water, non-perishable food items, tarps, gas cans. Other helpful items: batteries, gloves, contractor trash bags, solar-powered lights/lamps, battery-operated fans, bleach, towels, plastic bins, scrub brushes, extension cords, mosquito/bug repellant, baby wipes, power strips, ladders, baby formula, pet food, sunscreen, first aid kits, manual can openers, sealed snacks, and N-95 masks.