Hurricane Ida relief and donation information
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Here is a list of organizations to which donated items can be delivered or assistance can be offered to those affected by Hurricane Ida. We will continue to update the list as information becomes available.
AVOYELLES PARISH
- Helping Hands Youth Center - We will be collecting donations for Lafourche Parish restoration efforts, as we were sought out by one of their representatives.
- We do have our food pantry program that can be applied for at https://www.helpinghandsycap.com/youth-food-pantry
- We also offer emergency services for those in need of clothing, shoes, food, etc. Please direct them to https://www.helpinghandsycap.com/emergency-services
- As always, anyone in need is welcome to email me here, taylorlemoine99@gmail.com, or call me at 318-224-2179.
RAPIDES PARISH
- James Greer at Grand Tire Automotive in Pineville is offering his store as a supply drop off point to gather items for those affected by Ida. He will be delivering the items to Houma on Saturday (9/4/21). They are asking for water, non-perishable food items, tarps, gas cans. Other helpful items: batteries, gloves, contractor trash bags, solar-powered lights/lamps, battery-operated fans, bleach, towels, plastic bins, scrub brushes, extension cords, mosquito/bug repellant, baby wipes, power strips, ladders, baby formula, pet food, sunscreen, first aid kits, manual can openers, sealed snacks, and N-95 masks.
- United Way of Central LA - Hurricane Ida may not have it our area directly but as you all know Louisiana supports their neighbors during these trying times.
- Here is a direct link to the funding for United Ways supporting the areas where IDA has hit: https://www.launitedway.org/helpla
- For those who want a more hands-on approach please coordinate with the needs and others already there.
- For access to the Hurricane Ida incident, log on to https://crisiscleanup.org and click “Request Redeploy” on the dashboard. If your organization does not have an account, go to crisiscleanup.org and click “Register” in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
- There will be a need for hotline volunteers. If your organization would like to provide volunteers, please contact Gina Newby: gina@crisiscleanup.org
- Shepherd’s PIE – Free hot meals: https://www.facebook.com/People.Influencing.Eternity or www.shepherdspie.net
- His Church Pineville – (1381 Pinehurst Drive, Pineville, LA; His_Church_in_Pineville@mail.vresp.com; 318-704-5691)
- Collecting the following items to be delivered to First Baptist Church in Houma on Thursday morning: Tarps, Bottled Water, Non-Perishable Food Items
- St. Michael’s Episcopal Church – (500 Edgewood Drive, Pineville) Primarily collecting food. Contact Kitty Wynn at kitty.wynn@la.gov or (318) 715-2743.
- State Representative Mike Johnson - (318) 487-5377; hse027@legis.la.gov
GRANT PARISH
- First Baptist Church Pollock – (7956 Ridge Street, Pollock) Supplies can be dropped off at the church through Friday. Items needed include: Bottled Water, Food, Cleaning Supplies, Toiletries, Baby Products, etc. For additional information, please call the church office at (318) 765-3525.
WINN PARISH
- Winn Parish Police Jury – (318) 628-5824
