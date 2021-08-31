Jena’s season opener canceled due to COVID-19

JENA, La. (KALB) - It’s news that no sports fan wants to hear, but COVID-19 is already affecting the high school football season before it even begins.

The Jena Giants announced on Twitter that their week one matchup scheduled for September 3 against Rayville has been canceled due to COVID-19. The team announced that their opponent is currently in quarantine.

As many of you have heard, our 1st game of the season, a home game, has been canceled due to the other team having to quarantine. We’re trying to make the most of a situation that nobody is ever prepared to deal with. With that said, we wanted to use Friday night as a night… pic.twitter.com/5Ll8wd0bB5 — Jena Giant Athletics (@giant_jena) August 30, 2021

The Giants move to 1-0 on the year since Rayville has to forfeit the game due to COVID-19. Jena will instead honor their football team along with the band, cheer and dance team on September 3 at 7 p.m. The school will also honor their softball team for their championship ring ceremony.

The Jena Giants are still scheduled to play their week two game against Vidalia on September 10.

