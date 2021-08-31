Jena’s season opener canceled due to COVID-19
Opponent is in quarantine
JENA, La. (KALB) - It’s news that no sports fan wants to hear, but COVID-19 is already affecting the high school football season before it even begins.
The Jena Giants announced on Twitter that their week one matchup scheduled for September 3 against Rayville has been canceled due to COVID-19. The team announced that their opponent is currently in quarantine.
The Giants move to 1-0 on the year since Rayville has to forfeit the game due to COVID-19. Jena will instead honor their football team along with the band, cheer and dance team on September 3 at 7 p.m. The school will also honor their softball team for their championship ring ceremony.
The Jena Giants are still scheduled to play their week two game against Vidalia on September 10.
