Jena’s season opener canceled due to COVID-19

Opponent is in quarantine
The Jena Giants move to 1-0 after their week one game was canceled due to COVID-19
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JENA, La. (KALB) - It’s news that no sports fan wants to hear, but COVID-19 is already affecting the high school football season before it even begins.

The Jena Giants announced on Twitter that their week one matchup scheduled for September 3 against Rayville has been canceled due to COVID-19. The team announced that their opponent is currently in quarantine.

The Giants move to 1-0 on the year since Rayville has to forfeit the game due to COVID-19. Jena will instead honor their football team along with the band, cheer and dance team on September 3 at 7 p.m. The school will also honor their softball team for their championship ring ceremony.

The Jena Giants are still scheduled to play their week two game against Vidalia on September 10.

