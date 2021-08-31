Advertisement

Pick our 5th Quarter Game of the Week

(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are letting you pick our 5th Quarter Game of the Week this year. Below is a list of teams you can select. Teams can only be selected once (for Game of the Week) during the season, as an attempt to spread our coverage to each high school in our viewing area. Thank you for your time and don’t forget to vote.

5th Quarter Game of the Week
Caldwell at Peabody
Marksville at Bunkie
Rayne at Avoyelles
Montgomery at Grant
