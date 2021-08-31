Pineville woman arrested in Alexandria stabbing incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville woman has been arrested in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred on August 30 around 7:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Loblolly Street, Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department said that 22-year-old Jakiah Miunique McGee has been charged with attempted second-degree murder. They said the victim was transported to a local hospital and treated.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact APD at (318) 449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.