Advertisement

Pineville woman arrested in Alexandria stabbing incident

Jakiah Miunique McGee
Jakiah Miunique McGee(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Pineville woman has been arrested in relation to a stabbing incident that occurred on August 30 around 7:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Loblolly Street, Alexandria.

The Alexandria Police Department said that 22-year-old Jakiah Miunique McGee has been charged with attempted second-degree murder. They said the victim was transported to a local hospital and treated.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact APD at (318) 449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A major electrical transmission tower in Jefferson Parish collapsed in the intense winds of...
Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power
Suspect sought for burglary at Cougar Stop in Creola
Damage from Hurricane Ida in Mandeville, Louisiana
Cleco crews out assessing damage after Hurricane Ida
WVUE Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Coverage from New Orleans

Latest News

WVUE Live Coverage of Hurricane Ida
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Coverage from New Orleans
Fighting Hand Brewing Company helping survivors of Hurricane Ida
Here are aerial views of Hurricane Ida damage in Houma on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
AERIALS: Gov. Edwards tours damage left in the wake of Hurricane Ida
RPSO sends deputies to Laplace
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is sending ten deputies down to LaPlace and other areas in...
RPSO assists law enforcement in LaPlace