RPSO assists law enforcement in LaPlace

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is sending ten deputies down to LaPlace and other areas in St. John the Baptist Parish to assist their local law enforcement agencies as they deal with the damages done by Hurricane Ida.

“The policemen down there, sheriffs, deputies, whatever, lost their homes too. They were damaged too, they’re kind of out of place. So, we’re going down there to relieve them to help them with security, patrols, things of that nature, so they can take care of their personal business,” said RPSO Sheriff Mark Wood.

Sheriff Wood told us that the RPSO deputies will be fully self-sufficient for the duration of their stay.

“We’re taking ATVs, full trucks, vehicles to help with security and whatever they need us to do down there, we’re headed that way. We’re fully self-contained, we have campers we have our own gas, we have our own generators, our own food,” said Sheriff Wood.

Sheriff Wood said that despite the devastation Hurricane Ida brought, he is always impressed with how the community responds to help their neighbors.

“Everybody pulls together with their tractors, their vehicles, I mean that’s what this is all about,” said Sheriff Wood. “We’re just going to help our fellow men down south and ladies, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.