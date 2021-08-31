Saints trim roster to 53 players

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have trimmed their roster to the league-mandated 53 players.

The team released 11 players:

Fullback Alex Armah Offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch Tackle Jordan Mills Guard J.R. Sweezy Wide receiver Chris Hogan Wide receiver Kevin White Running back Devonta Freeman Defensive back Natrell Jamerson Defensive back KeiVarae Russell Quarterback Trevor Simien Defensive tackle Damian Square

The team waived 14 players:

WR Kawaan Baker DT Josiah Bronson DB Eric Burrell CB Grant Haley DT Albert Huggins G/T Derrick Kelly II DL R.J. McIntosh LB Wynton McManis CB Bryan Mills C Christian Montano LB Shaq Smith DB Deuce Wallace WR Eason Winston Jr. TE Ethan Wolf

The Saints placed Michael Thomas on the PUP being he will now miss at least the first six weeks of the season. Wil Lutz is also likely to be moved to injured reserve this week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.