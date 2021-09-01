12 people brought to hospital in carbon monoxide incident in New Orleans

New Orleans, LA (KPLC) - Multiple people from one residence were brought to New Orleans hospitals with carbon monoxide poisoning Tuesday morning, New Orleans officials reported.

A total of 12 people - seven children and five adults - were transported to New Orleans hospitals.

The incident happened in the Gert Town neighborhood.

UPDATE: #NOEMS transported total of 12 patients to multiple hospitals. (7 pediatric, 5 adult)

Location residence in Gert Town neighborhood. — New Orleans EMS (@NewOrleansEMS) September 1, 2021

