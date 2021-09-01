Advertisement

2 more pediatric deaths from COVID-19 reported in La., LDH confirms

(WDBJ)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Sept. 1, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported two pediatric deaths from COVID-19.

LDH says as of Wednesday, 12,582 deaths have been reported in Louisiana. One of the pediatric deaths was a child between the ages of 0 and 4, while the other was a child between the ages of 12 and 17. No other information will be released, LDH says.

This brings the total number of pediatric deaths in the state to 13.

“Any life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy, but the loss of a child is profoundly heartbreaking. Just a week ago today, our hearts were heavy with the loss of a young child, and today we feel the loss doubly with the deaths of two more,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer. “To best protect our young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine, as well as ourselves and our loved ones, we can do two simple things: get the vaccine and wear a mask.”

The statewide mask mandate in Louisiana continues at least through September; this includes children.

