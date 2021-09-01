Alexandria man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in connection with a rape investigation.
John Bordelon, 64, of Alexandria, has been charged with first degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.
This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.