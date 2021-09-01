Advertisement

Alexandria man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile

John Bordelon
John Bordelon(RPSO)
By APD
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in connection with a rape investigation.

John Bordelon, 64, of Alexandria, has been charged with first degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakiah Miunique McGee
Pineville woman arrested in Alexandria stabbing incident
RPSO and APSO pulled a car from the water below the HWY 115 bridge.
RPSO: Vehicle pulled from Big Creek was stolen 12 years ago
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Suspect sought for burglary at Cougar Stop in Creola
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is sending ten deputies down to LaPlace and other areas in...
RPSO assists law enforcement in LaPlace

Latest News

Victor Bellino has been indicted by a Rapides Parish grand jury for second degree murder and...
Boyce man indicted for murder of off-duty RPSO deputy
Mattie Reed
Mattie Reed
Kelli West
Kelli West
Henry Wimbley
Henry Wimbley