Alexandria Salvation Army helping Ida victims, serving fresh meals in southeast Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Our local community continues to rally around the victims of Hurricane Ida. The Alexandria Salvation Army is feeding people in southeast Louisiana with their emergency disaster services canteen.

They arrived on August 31 in New Orleans and will begin serving meals in Belle Chasse on September 1.

Major Tim Williford says staff can cook between 500 to 1,500 meals in the canteen for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

The Salvation Army will work with local emergency management in the area to figure out where to set up and give out things like catfish and pulled pork sandwiches.

Williford says it’s all about giving back and helping out the best way they know how.

“Just because it’s a bright, sunny day here in central Louisiana doesn’t mean there aren’t still storm clouds, the metaphoric storm clouds in south Louisiana. So we want to be there as long as the need is there.”

If you remember, the same canteen served central Louisiana parishes that were affected by Hurricane Laura.

The crew of two will be staged in southeast Louisiana for the next two weeks. However, Williford says the canteen will likely be in the area for the next month, or even longer.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.