American Red Cross helping Hurricane Ida victims, in need of local volunteers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The American Red Cross is stepping up to help people in need impacted by Hurricane Ida. Right now, the Red Cross has 11 different shelters staged all over the state.

One of those is at the Rapides Parish Coliseum, which is now open as a general population shelter, meaning anyone can stay there.

Volunteer Lead Leann Murphy says Alexandria is the first considered “safe zone” when there’s a major event coming in. We’re also the last place evacuees shelter at as they’re trying to get back to where they live.

Right now, the biggest need is volunteers. Murphy says the Red Cross is about 700 volunteers short with this disaster response.

Locally, volunteers are needed at the shelter and to pack the warehouse at the non-profit’s building on Bolton Avenue. They’re also in need of licensed mental health counselors and medical health volunteers.

“Our big push right now here because we weren’t impacted, what we’re saying is since we weren’t impacted, let’s be the impact. Let’s get volunteers to come and get trained and help in the shelters we have here. We also would love to have volunteers who come and get trained with all of the stuff that has to happen behind the scenes, like the warehouse.”

The Red Cross is providing three meals a day in shelters. Once access is available by road, the non-profit will also be providing meals and water to impacted areas.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, you can go here.

