ARNORTH military hospital support to FEMA begins in Alabama, expands further in Louisiana

Joint Force Land Component Command
Joint Force Land Component Command(ARNORTH)
By ARNORTH
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas. (ARNORTH) - At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 20 military medical personnel deployed to Dothan, Alabama, and another 20 deployed to Alexandria, Louisiana, to support civilian healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients in local hospitals.

These two teams join four other teams currently working in four hospitals, two in Louisiana and two in Mississippi. U.S. Army North, under U.S Northern Command’s oversight, will provide operational command of the active-duty military COVID-19 response in support of federal efforts and the state.

“This is the first time Department of Defense medical assets have deployed to support Alabama during the pandemic,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH commander. “We are proud to be called upon to support our local, state, and federal partners there, and in Louisiana and Mississippi, in this whole-of-government response.”

The military medical personnel include nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors.

In Alabama, one 20-person team from the Air Force is supporting Southeast Health in Dothan.

In Louisiana, one 20-person team from the Air Force will support Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. They join a U.S. Air Force team in Baton Rouge and a U.S. Navy team in Lafayette.

ARNORTH is the joint force land component command of USNORTHCOM.

For additional information, contact ARNORTH Public Affairs office at 210-428-9835 or usarmy.jbsa.arnorth.mbx.pao@mail.mil; for photos and/or videos, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DSFC19.

