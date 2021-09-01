Boyce man indicted for murder of off-duty RPSO deputy

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish grand jury has indicted a Boyce man for the May 15 deadly shooting of an off-duty Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Victor Bellino, 51, is charged with second degree murder and five counts of illegal use of a weapon for the shooting death of Mark Lewis, 40 of Hineston. Lewis was shot and killed in the 100-block of Oscar Branch Road in Gardner. Rapides Parish detectives said Lewis and Bellino had been in an altercation which resulted in gunfire in which both were hit. The sheriff’s office identified Lewis as an off-duty deputy.

Bellino remains behind bars in an out-of-parish facility on a $1 million bond. On Tuesday, after the grand jury returned the true bill, Judge Patricia Koch ordered bond to be increased by $50,000 for the weapons counts.

The case is assigned to Assistant District Attorney Chris Maxwell. Bellino is represented by Angelo Piazza, III. Judge Greg Beard will oversee the case.

An arraignment date has not been set yet.

