Critical transportation evacuees being housed at Alexandria Mega-Shelter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Mega-Shelter continues to be used for Hurricane Ida evacuees with medical special needs.

Some evacuees were bused in on the early morning of August 31. Now, the number of people being housed there is roughly 30, but that could change in the coming days.

With it being used for critical transportation, it’s not a drive-up shelter. It’s only for evacuees being picked up from affected parishes and bused to the location.

KALB spoke to an evacuee currently at the shelter about his experiences with Ida.

“The water was up to... you could swim in it. You could swim down my street and that’s kind of not average to really swim down,” Chris Sampey, an evacuee from Lafitte, said. “But, the rest of it, there’s a lot of debris off in the marsh and swamps. Houses have been pretty much torn into. It’s like really deep detail...kind of depressing. Right now, the only thing I got is me. So, I lost pretty much a good bit already.”

Because of COVID-19 protocols, the mega-shelter can house 1,200 evacuees and 200 on the medical side.

Right now there’s no set timeline on when more evacuees will be arriving at the shelter.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.