Advertisement

Flights canceled in and out of New Orleans

FILE: About 30 travelers were left sheltering from Hurricane Ida inside the Louis Armstrong...
FILE: About 30 travelers were left sheltering from Hurricane Ida inside the Louis Armstrong International Airport on Sunday (Aug. 29), officials said.(Louis Armstrong International Airport)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - All flights coming in and out of Louis Armstrong International Airport were canceled Wednesday.

According to The Advocate, the airport in New Orleans is continuing to deal with power and water outages due to Hurricane Ida.

This comes after the airport canceled Tuesday’s flights. Officials said their flights may start back up again Thursday. That’s when Delta Airlines is scheduled to resume limited flights.

Jet Blue Airways and Spirit Airlines expect to resume flights on Saturday.

Most of the airport did not experience significant damages from Hurricane Ida. The runways, terminals and taxiways did not receive any major damage.

For those of you, or someone you know, that left a vehicle in the airport’s parking garage, the airport says you can retrieve it by calling New South Parking at 504-471-1301.

This situation can change day by day. If you need to know when flights are available to resume, call your airline to check on those details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakiah Miunique McGee
Pineville woman arrested in Alexandria stabbing incident
RPSO and APSO pulled a car from the water below the HWY 115 bridge.
RPSO: Vehicle pulled from Big Creek was stolen 12 years ago
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Suspect sought for burglary at Cougar Stop in Creola
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is sending ten deputies down to LaPlace and other areas in...
RPSO assists law enforcement in LaPlace

Latest News

Hurricane Recovery resources for Louisiana residents
State of Louisiana creates website for updates on Hurricane Ida recovery
Gov. Edwards speaks after touring damage in Jefferson, Orleans parishes
Here are aerial views of Hurricane Ida damage in Lafitte on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Gov. Edwards holds news conference on Ida recovery
Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida
Pres. Biden will visit La. to survey Hurricane Ida damage, recovery
Mattie Reed
Mattie Reed