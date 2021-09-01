Flights canceled in and out of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - All flights coming in and out of Louis Armstrong International Airport were canceled Wednesday.

According to The Advocate, the airport in New Orleans is continuing to deal with power and water outages due to Hurricane Ida.

This comes after the airport canceled Tuesday’s flights. Officials said their flights may start back up again Thursday. That’s when Delta Airlines is scheduled to resume limited flights.

Jet Blue Airways and Spirit Airlines expect to resume flights on Saturday.

Most of the airport did not experience significant damages from Hurricane Ida. The runways, terminals and taxiways did not receive any major damage.

For those of you, or someone you know, that left a vehicle in the airport’s parking garage, the airport says you can retrieve it by calling New South Parking at 504-471-1301.

This situation can change day by day. If you need to know when flights are available to resume, call your airline to check on those details.

