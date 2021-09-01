Advertisement

LC Lady Wildcats soccer team wins two in a row

By Elijah Nixon and Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Lady Wildcats soccer team grabbed a two-game win streak after a winless year in 2020.

LC gained an early lead after Laura Bau Magleau scored on a penalty kick. Later on in the game, Laura Perez Velasco hit a penalty kick of her own to bump the lead two-nil.

Avery Gilbert did score around the 68:22 mark of the game, but Stephine Doran put the game away by scoring her first goal of the game.

The Wildcats went on to win this one 3 to 1.

