LC Lady Wildcats soccer team wins two in a row
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana College Lady Wildcats soccer team grabbed a two-game win streak after a winless year in 2020.
LC gained an early lead after Laura Bau Magleau scored on a penalty kick. Later on in the game, Laura Perez Velasco hit a penalty kick of her own to bump the lead two-nil.
Avery Gilbert did score around the 68:22 mark of the game, but Stephine Doran put the game away by scoring her first goal of the game.
The Wildcats went on to win this one 3 to 1.
