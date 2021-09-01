Advertisement

Noah’s Ark Ministry working to help those affected by Hurricane Ida

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Noah’s Ark Ministry is working to help those affected by Hurricane Ida, and they’re seeking help from the community in their efforts.

The group is collecting donations to be delivered to those affected by the storm. Volunteers are needed to help sort and organize donations, along with making trips to deliver items. A number of items will also be delivered to law enforcement officers and first responders who are continuing to work on the front lines after losing nearly everything.

Some needed donations include (but are not limited to):

  • Hygiene items (men and women)
  • First-aid supplies
  • Water
  • Non-perishable food items
  • Baby items (diapers, formula, etc.)
  • Disinfectant/cleaning supplies
  • T-shirts, socks, underwear (not used)
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper

Donation drop-off locations:

  • The Edge Church: 316 Edgewood Drive, Pineville from 2-6 p.m.
  • Grand Tire Auto: 3913 Hwy 28 East, Pineville from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Trinity Baptist Church: 3905 Trinity Rd, Pineville from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Ruby Fire Department: 163 Palmer Chapel Rd, Pineville [anytime]
  • Open Door Community Church: 12960 Hwy 28 East, Deville on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 3-7 p.m.
  • Noah’s Ark: 973 Hwy 1207, Deville (on Hwy 115 side) from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Abundant Grace Church: 493 Barney Rush Rd, Deville from 1-6 p.m.
  • Longs Preferred Products: Monday- Friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • Jeremy’s ATV: 7320 Hwy 28 East, Pineville
  • Tammy Guynes: 3303 Shreveport Hwy, Pineville
  • The Christian Book Nook: 6025 Monroe Hwy, Ball from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday- Saturday

Contact Dee Deville with questions: (318) 664-1828.

