Play Cenla Family Entertainment Center breaks ground in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What has been two years in the making, Adrienne and Eddie Ponce have now broken ground on the Play Cenla Family Entertainment Center in Alexandria.

The couple purchased the land they are building the facility on back in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic paused their construction plans. Now, the couple has begun construction on phase one of the center.

Parents to four kids, the duo saw a need for a local, safe, family-oriented place where children go and enjoy themselves.

“We would go out of town every weekend with our children to find something for them to do,” said Adrienne Ponce. “We wanted to bring something to Cenla because our children deserve to have what bigger cities have, and so we wanted to bring a family atmosphere to Cenla.”

Phase one of the facility features a 12,000 square foot building that will house an array of climbing activities and arcade games.

“We will have all kinds of climbing events for the kids to have, as well as a state-of-the-art arcade. We will also be offering private events, general play, birthday parties, summer camps and holiday fall camps,” said Ponce.

Ponce told us that the entertainment at Play Cenla is being curated with the whole family in mind.

“This is really good for all ages, so the entire family can come. We’ll have a toddler area, as well as adults can do these things with their kids,” said Ponce.

Phase one of Play Cenla is expected to be completed and open by the end of November, and begin construction on phase two next summer.

“Phase two we haven’t really decided what’s going in there yet, and we also still have a lot of surprises for phase one,” said Ponce.

One of those surprises is an indoor zip line around the facility.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.