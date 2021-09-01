Raymond Laborde Correctional Center warden named National Warden of the Year

The following was released by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The North American Association of Wardens and Superintendents (NAAWS) has posthumously named Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Warden Wilmot “Sandy” McCain its 2021 Warden of the Year. McCain’s wife Diane, and sons Justin and Jeremy, received the award Tuesday night at NAAWS Annual Summer Conference in Daytona Beach, Florida. McCain was selected from a nationwide field of wardens and recognized for his innovative works as the leader of Raymond Laborde Correctional Center (RLCC) in Central Louisiana. The NAAWS Warden of the Year award recognizes a warden who has gone the extra mile to solve problems in their organization, involved themselves in community and local organizations, and mentored in the development of others.

“As we continue to mourn the loss of Warden McCain, we are very proud of him for this well-deserved recognition,” said Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc. “Though he was at a time in his career when most are thinking about retirement, he was thinking about the future of those he served. Warden McCain was truly concerned about the future of the Department and the institution. He instilled in staff the importance of mentoring and teaching those under them in order to prepare them for possibly rising through the ranks. He was not a “do as I say” but rather a “do as I do” leader, thus he was continually mentoring staff and encouraging them to broaden their knowledge of corrections. He is sorely missed.”

McCain served as warden of RLCC from July 11, 2016, until his retirement on March 31, 2020. He contracted COVID in early 2020 and died April 20, 2020. He was an Eagle Scout who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern State University in 1977. He worked in the private sector following graduation until 1996, when he accepted the position of Administrative Director at Work Training Facility North until promoted to Deputy Warden at J. Levy Dabadie Correctional Center in 2002. McCain later promoted to Warden at J. Levy Dabadie Correctional Center until its closure in 2012. At that time, he accepted the role of Assistant Warden at RLCC, and in 2014 he was promoted to Warden at B. B. Rayburn Correctional Center in Angie, LA. He then returned to RLCC as Warden in 2016.

One of Warden McCain’s “can do” projects was the creation of a reception center at RLCC. With only one reception center statewide, the intake of inmates into state prisons was a challenge for the Department, and when a solution was needed Warden McCain was quick to respond that RLCC could take on this challenge. He brought the challenge back to the facility where he met with staff that would be involved in the process and requested their input for every possible aspect of an intake facility. With the procedures worked out, he moved forward with putting an intake facility together at RLCC and began accepting inmates into the facility in March 2018, only one month after the problem was identified and a challenge to solve it was discussed.

McCain’s commitment to the Department was never more pronounced than it was with the COVID-19 pandemic. He kept his finger on the pulse of the facility, checking on staff, prisoners, and daily operations until he was no longer able. He ensured proper protocols were being followed for the safety of all and most heroically, he reported to work every day to continue to lead by example and assure the staff and inmate population that he would respond in any way necessary to fight the battle ahead.

McCain was a man of strong faith, having served as a deacon at his church, who lived with a loving commitment to his family that was clear to anyone who met him. He brought that faith and love for others with him every day to those in the State’s custody, living by example for them and encouraging them in any way he could. Those who had the opportunity to work closely with him will forever respect his work ethic and commitment to corrections.

