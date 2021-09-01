Advertisement

Saints to be away from New Orleans through September, to play Packers in Jacksonville

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton talks with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during the team's NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DALLAS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the team would be away from New Orleans through September due to Hurricane Ida, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The Saints were scheduled to play the Green Bay Packers in New Orleans for Week 1. The Saints will play the Packers in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank, the game will be played at the same time slot at 3:25 p.m. CT.

