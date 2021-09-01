Suspect indicted for first degree murder for deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish grand jury has indicted one of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse on May 7.

Ramonte Jackson, 23 of Alexandria, has been charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of the store’s owner, 52-year-old David Paul. Paul’s brother, Michael, was also shot and survived. A Rapides Parish grand jury returned a true bill on Tuesday.

Jackson is one of five suspects arrested in connection with the shooting. He remains behind bars on a $4 million bond. The bond was initially set at $2 million for each count that the Rapides Parish Sherriff’s Office booked him on - first degree murder and attempted first degree murder. There’s no word yet on if the bond amount will change now that he has been indicted. In the meantime, he remains behind bars.

Since Jackson is charged with first degree murder, it makes him eligible for the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office to seek the death penalty. There’s no word yet on if the office will do that.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant District Attorney Hugo Holland. Jackson is represented by Hazel Coleman-Chavis. The case will be heard before Judge Chris Hazel.

An arraignment date for Jackson is not set yet.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.