Suspect wanted in Pineville catalytic converter theft
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (Crime Stoppers) - Authorities are seeking the suspect in the pictures shown in relation to a catalytic converter stolen from Cochran’s Automotive in Pineville on August 30.
According to Crime Stoppers, a white male wearing a face mask, camo jacket, blue jeans and a backpack, used a battery-operated saw to cut a converter from a Dodge Ram 2500. The business also had a converter thefts on July 23.
If you have any information on this investigation, contact local law enforcement.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 Crime Stoppers. All rights reserved.