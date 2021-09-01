Advertisement

Suspect wanted in Pineville catalytic converter theft

Crime Stoppers is looking for information on this individual.
By Crime Stoppers
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (Crime Stoppers) - Authorities are seeking the suspect in the pictures shown in relation to a catalytic converter stolen from Cochran’s Automotive in Pineville on August 30.

Suspect
According to Crime Stoppers, a white male wearing a face mask, camo jacket, blue jeans and a backpack, used a battery-operated saw to cut a converter from a Dodge Ram 2500. The business also had a converter thefts on July 23.

If you have any information on this investigation, contact local law enforcement.

