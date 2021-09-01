Unrestrained driver killed in Sabine Parish crash

SABINE PARISH, La. (LSP) - State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Mansfield man on September 1 around 8 a.m.

Clinton Jenkins, 36, of Mansfield, was driving a 2021 KIA on Hwy 171 northbound, when he traveled off the highway, struck a culvert and overturned. Jenkins was not restrained and ejected from the vehicle, which caused fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

