Unrestrained driver killed in Sabine Parish crash

Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (LSP) - State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Mansfield man on September 1 around 8 a.m.

Clinton Jenkins, 36, of Mansfield, was driving a 2021 KIA on Hwy 171 northbound, when he traveled off the highway, struck a culvert and overturned. Jenkins was not restrained and ejected from the vehicle, which caused fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

