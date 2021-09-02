Alexandria man arrested in connection with fentanyl-related overdose death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have arrested a suspected narcotics dealer in connection with a fentanyl-related overdose death that occurred March 26 in the 2100 block of Polk Street.

Terrence Culbert, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested on charges of second degree murder and two counts of Distribution of CDS II (Fentanyl). During the course of the arrest, Culbert was found to have additional narcotics and was booked for Possession of CDS II (Fentanyl), Possession of CDS II (Methamphetamine), Possession of CDS IV, Possession of a Legend Drug and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

“Fentanyl-related drug overdoses are a serious problem locally,” noted Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard. “Nationally, the CDC recently reported a record number of drug overdose deaths in 2020, and more than 60 percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids. We are seeing a similar pattern here, and we are aggressively going after the drug dealers in an effort to get these lethal drugs off our streets. When we link the sale of narcotics to an overdose death, we will include murder charges in addition to the drug charges. This is a serious problem, and we intend to hold drug dealers accountable for the tragic consequences of their actions.”

This remains an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or information regarding individuals selling illegal drugs, please contact the detective division at 318-441-6416.

