Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-month-old possibly in danger in Oklahoma

Police in Oklahoma City issued an Amber Alert for Leyla Rivera, a 3-month-old girl. Midaysia...
Police in Oklahoma City issued an Amber Alert for Leyla Rivera, a 3-month-old girl. Midaysia Highwalker is a suspect in the alleged abduction.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 3-month-old that was taken by her mother, who made threatening remarks, they said.

The alert said Leyla Rivera was taken Thursday. She was described as a Black female child last seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daisies.

Midaysia Highwalker, 20, was listed as the suspect. No vehicle information was immediately available.

Officials believe the baby is possibly in danger.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-297-1188 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Roderick Dewayne Lowe and Justin Joseph Sigler
Two accused of stealing from hurricane relief vehicles in Pineville
Left to Right: Madisyn Puckett and Patrick Harding, II
GPSO seeks help locating 2 missing teens
Jakiah Miunique McGee
Pineville woman arrested in Alexandria stabbing incident
John Bordelon
Alexandria man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
Crime Stoppers is looking for information on this individual.
Suspect wanted in Pineville catalytic converter theft

Latest News

A ref has been banned after pulling a player's facemask
WATCH: Youth league referee banned after pulling player’s facemask
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, Lynn Wencus of Wrentham, Mass., holds a sign with a...
Deal with OxyContin maker leaves families angry, conflicted
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
Hurricane Ida Graphic
Hurricane Ida relief and donation information
LIVE: Biden talks about Hurricane Ida response