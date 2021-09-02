Cenla hotels at capacity housing Ida evacuees

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hurricane Ida has displaced thousands in southeastern Louisiana. Now, hundreds of those evacuees have found their way to Cenla.

Some found rooms at local hotels, but others weren’t as lucky. Most of the hotels in Alexandria now have no vacancies, accommodating both evacuees and disaster relief workers.

The Hotel Bentley said the hotel has reached capacity, with approximately 95 percent of those staying there being evacuees.

The Fairfield Inn told KALB it’s fully booked until November.

With hotels full, several of those displaced by Ida are at the Alexandria Mega-Shelter. With more evacuees arriving by the busload, the conditions are deteriorating.

“It’s too overcrowded up in here, you got newborn babies up in here, you got corona up in here, you got mental patients up in here. You said you were going to help us, so help us,” said one man staying at the shelter.

“It’s getting to be overwhelming; you know in my words. You know eventually, something is going to have to happen because you got so many people sick, something is going to have to be done,” said another person at the shelter.

Some of the evacuees lost their homes during Ida and are now at the mega-shelter confused and wondering what’s next for them.

“They need to get it together and help these people and get FEMA and Red Cross here, because we need help, we’re homeless, and I’m tired and I’m getting frustrated,” said one individual.

“FEMA never set up here, the Red Cross never set up here, I have never seen anything like this. I’m 44 years old, from a child I’ve never seen anything like this,” said another.

For those looking to donate, the mega-shelter is in desperate need of the following:

Underwear - men and women, all sizes

T-shirts - men and women, all sizes

Sweatpants - men and women, all sizes

Socks - men and women, all sizes

Disposable Diapers - all sizes, mostly LG/XL

Disposable cleaning cloths/wipes

Toothbrush/toothpaste kits

If you can help, you may drop your donation at either of the following locations:

LSUA Mega Shelter: 8100 Hwy. 71 S., Alexandria, La. (318) 767-6215

Office of Public Health Regional Office, 5604B Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria.

