Advertisement

College professor at Georgia retires on the spot amid mask dispute

A University of Georgia professor retired on the spot when a student wouldn't properly wear a...
A University of Georgia professor retired on the spot when a student wouldn't properly wear a face mask, The Red & Black reported.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A long-time University of Georgia professor quit his job on the spot when a student refused to wear a mask properly.

It happened last week, when Irwin Bernstein asked a student to put on a mask, according to student-run newspaper The Red & Black.

When a classmate gave her one, the woman put it on but kept it under her nose.

Bernstein then announced his retirement in front of the class.

He had been rehired after a previous retirement, so it was his second exit from the school.

Bernstein says he is insistent upon masks because he has Type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

Even though the school strongly encourages face masks in classrooms, Georgia’s university system does not allow mandates.

Bernstein says he has received angry and profane emails, as well as supportive messages.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to Right: Roderick Dewayne Lowe and Justin Joseph Sigler
Two accused of stealing from hurricane relief vehicles in Pineville
Left to Right: Madisyn Puckett and Patrick Harding, II
GPSO seeks help locating 2 missing teens
John Bordelon
Alexandria man arrested for rape, molestation of a juvenile
Jakiah Miunique McGee
Pineville woman arrested in Alexandria stabbing incident
Debra Woodson has been missing since 1986.
Crime Stoppers: Pineville police looking for new tips in 1986 case of missing mother

Latest News

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion restriction
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than a dozen deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare
FILE - In this March 24, 2021 file photo, mid-sized pickup trucks and full-size vans are seen...
GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
4 days after Ida, storm recovery is uneven across Louisiana