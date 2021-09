GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating two missing teenagers.

GPSO said they are looking for 16-year-old Madisyn Puckett and 14-year-old Patrick Harding, II.

If you have any information that can aid in locating them, contact 318 627-3261.

