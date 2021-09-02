Advertisement

Macy's donates $50,000 to Cajun Navy and relief efforts in Louisiana

Macy’s donates $50,000 to Cajun Navy and relief efforts in Louisiana
Macy’s donates $50,000 to Cajun Navy and relief efforts in Louisiana(Credit: Macy's)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT
The following information is from Macy’s:

Macy’s is committed to strengthening the community as neighbors, customers and colleagues begin the recovery process following the damage and devastation from the recent Hurricane Ida. To assist the community’s immediate needs, Macy’s has donated $50,000 to Cajun Navy Ground Force to support its Hurricane Ida relief efforts. will launch a charitable round-up campaign with the help of its colleagues and customers.

Additionally, from today until September 14th, all Macy’s stores in Louisiana will offer customers the opportunity to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar (up to $.99) and donate their change to Cajun Navy Ground Force. One hundred percent of all funds raised will benefit the organization.

Macy’s will continue to work with the Louisiana community to identify meaningful ways to support those impacted by Hurricane Ida as the community begins to rebuild.

