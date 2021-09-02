NPSO detectives investigating Campti homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPSO) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives and Campti Police are actively investigating a homicide in the Town of Campti.

On September 1, around 10:17 a.m., Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Bureau responded to NATCOM 911 Center of a reported death in the 100 block of Lake Street in Campti.

The caller, reportedly a landlord, contacted NATCOM, reporting they discovered a tenant deceased inside a rental travel trailer.

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS and Natchitoches Parish Deputy Asst. Coroner Steven Clanton also responded to the scene.

Deputies said upon their arrival and entering the travel trailer, they discovered a deceased male lying on the floor, identified as Rickey Lane Caskey, 56, suffering from what appeared to be an apparent single-gunshot wound to the body.

Caskey was pronounced dead on the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

Detectives are investigating and looking into the possibility that the shooting death may be the result of a shots fired call made to NATCOM 911 on August 31 around 11:29 p.m. in the areas of Lake Street, Marshall Street and Pasture Road in Campti.

Deputies responded to the shots fired calls but were unable to locate any suspicious activity reportedly at that time.

Detectives said while processing the crime scene, they discovered a bullet hole in the side of the trailer that penetrated the wall and traveled through the interior of the small travel trailer, striking Caskey, while he was believed to be in a standing position. The body is being sent for an autopsy.

On Wednesday, detectives worked throughout the day interviewing potential witnesses, and asking the public for any assistance that could lead to an arrest in this senseless murder due to gun violence according to Sheriff Wright.

If you have any information, please contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 357-7830, Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388 or Case Agents: Detective Sgt. Craig LaCour, Detective Sgt. Derrick Sowell, Detective Captain Darrel Winder or Major Reginald Turner.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 NPSO. All rights reserved.