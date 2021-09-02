Pineville Junior High teacher delivering items to those in need in south Louisiana

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville Junior High School teacher is collecting items to be delivered to those in need in south Louisiana.

Victoria Benoit is originally from the Houma area and wanted to do something to help the place she once called home.

“I emailed my principal on Sunday and just asked if we could collect a few donations,” said Benoit.

Students, as well as faculty and staff, have been bringing items to school to help out Mrs. Benoit’s effort and receiving a free dress pass in return.

“I didn’t expect for it to be such a big effort,” she said.

She’s making a trip down south this weekend (Saturday, September 4) to deliver everything that’s been collected and said that anyone in the community is welcome to drop off donations at the school in the meantime.

Needed items:

Gallons of water

Gatorade

Bread

Wipes

Work gloves

Nails

Tarps

Cleaning supplies

Fans

Antiseptics

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Sanitary supplies

