Two accused of stealing from hurricane relief vehicles in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Two men have been accused of stealing hurricane relief equipment from vehicles in Pineville belonging to power line workers from out of state responding to Hurricane Ida.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, August 29 around 5:30 a.m. some of their deputies came upon a suspicious vehicle on Military Highway in Pineville. When attempting to check it out, RPSO said the vehicle fled and they entered a chase that ended when the suspect vehicle wrecked on Pearce Road. The driver of the vehicle, who RPSO identified as 44-year-old Roderick Dewayne Lowe of Alexandria, was not injured by the crash. However, RPSO said they spotted several power tools, a broken TV, a spool of metal cable and other items in the vehicle. Lowe was detained afterward.

The Pineville Police Department reached out to RPSO and said they were investigating multiple vehicle burglaries at a local hotel at approximately 5 a.m. The vehicles burglarized belonged to the power line workers from out of state.

Also, witnesses said another suspect fled the scene where RPSO originally responded. RPSO identified him as 32-year-old Justin Joseph Sigler of Pineville. RPSO said Sigler was located around 1 p.m. walking on Military Highway.

Lowe and Sigler were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on multiple charges each:

Lowe:

Criminal Trespassing

Reckless Operation of Vehicle

Resisting an officer

Criminal damage to property

Simple Robbery

Three counts Simple Burglary

Illegal possession of stolen things

Possession CDS I

Parole Violation

Sigler:

Criminal damage to property

Three counts Simple Burglary

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Three counts Contempt of Court

Lowe is being held on a $62,500 bond, and Sigler remains in jail on a $45,500 bond.

The stolen property was returned to the victims so they could continue their mission of assisting those affected by the hurricane.

