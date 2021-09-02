Advertisement

Two accused of stealing from hurricane relief vehicles in Pineville

Left to Right: Roderick Dewayne Lowe and Justin Joseph Sigler
Left to Right: Roderick Dewayne Lowe and Justin Joseph Sigler(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Two men have been accused of stealing hurricane relief equipment from vehicles in Pineville belonging to power line workers from out of state responding to Hurricane Ida.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, August 29 around 5:30 a.m. some of their deputies came upon a suspicious vehicle on Military Highway in Pineville. When attempting to check it out, RPSO said the vehicle fled and they entered a chase that ended when the suspect vehicle wrecked on Pearce Road. The driver of the vehicle, who RPSO identified as 44-year-old Roderick Dewayne Lowe of Alexandria, was not injured by the crash. However, RPSO said they spotted several power tools, a broken TV, a spool of metal cable and other items in the vehicle. Lowe was detained afterward.

The Pineville Police Department reached out to RPSO and said they were investigating multiple vehicle burglaries at a local hotel at approximately 5 a.m. The vehicles burglarized belonged to the power line workers from out of state.

Also, witnesses said another suspect fled the scene where RPSO originally responded. RPSO identified him as 32-year-old Justin Joseph Sigler of Pineville. RPSO said Sigler was located around 1 p.m. walking on Military Highway.

Lowe and Sigler were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on multiple charges each:

Lowe:

  • Criminal Trespassing
  • Reckless Operation of Vehicle
  • Resisting an officer
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Simple Robbery
  • Three counts Simple Burglary
  • Illegal possession of stolen things
  • Possession CDS I
  • Parole Violation

Sigler:

  • Criminal damage to property
  • Three counts Simple Burglary
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Three counts Contempt of Court

Lowe is being held on a $62,500 bond, and Sigler remains in jail on a $45,500 bond.

The stolen property was returned to the victims so they could continue their mission of assisting those affected by the hurricane.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jakiah Miunique McGee
Pineville woman arrested in Alexandria stabbing incident
RPSO and APSO pulled a car from the water below the HWY 115 bridge.
RPSO: Vehicle pulled from Big Creek was stolen 12 years ago
File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is sending ten deputies down to LaPlace and other areas in...
RPSO assists law enforcement in LaPlace

Latest News

Left to Right: Madisyn Puckett and Patrick Harding, II
GPSO seeks help locating 2 missing teens
Play Cenla Family Entertainment Center breaks ground in Alexandria
Debra Woodson has been missing since 1986.
Crime Stoppers: Pineville police looking for new tips in 1986 case of missing mother
Pineville police looking for new tips in 1986 case of missing mother