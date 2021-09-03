Alexandria Animal Shelter housing pets for Ida evacuees

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Animal Shelter is doing its part to help find a temporary home for pets whose owners had to evacuate during Hurricane Ida, but couldn’t bring their pets to shelter facilities.

The city said that evacuees can bring their pets to the shelter located on 200 Shelter Road in Alexandria on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

For more information, call (318) 441-6700 or (318) 473-1229 or email shelter@cityofalex.com. The shelter can also be contacted via Messenger on Facebook.

The shelter will also be open for extended hours as needed to accommodate the evacuees.

