Feds responding to reports of oil, chemical spills after Ida

This image provided by NOAA shows a long black slick floating in the Gulf of Mexico.
This image provided by NOAA shows a long black slick floating in the Gulf of Mexico.(NOAA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Federal and state agencies say they are responding to reports of oil and chemical spills resulting from Hurricane Ida following the publication of aerial photos by The Associated Press.

The EPA said Thursday that a special aircraft carrying photographic and chemical detection equipment was dispatched to fly over the area hard hit by the Category 4 storm, including a Phillips 66 refinery along the Mississippi River.

The Coast Guard said Thursday that its aircraft has also flown over the refinery, as well as to the Gulf of Mexico.

The AP first reported the possible spills Wednesday, and published photos of a miles-long brownish-black slick in the waters south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

