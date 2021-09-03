FEMA approves Gov. Edwards request to activate Transitional Sheltering Assistance

The following information is from the Office of John Bel Edwards:

Governor John Be Edwards received word that FEMA has approved his request to activate the Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program that will provide much-needed temporary housing for thousands of Louisianans who have been displaced by Hurricane Ida.

“I am extremely grateful to Pres. Biden and FEMA for activating the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program, which is going to bring much-needed temporary housing for the survivors of Hurricane Ida,” said Gov. Edwards. “Because of the storm’s extensive damage, thousands of our citizens are displaced and this program will provide them with critical short-term housing as they recover and rebuild their lives. Housing was at a critical shortage before the storm and that problem has been exacerbated as a result of the widespread damage. I want to encourage everyone who needs assistance to apply immediately.”

The TSA program is for eligible survivors with a damaged dwelling address within the federally designated parishes of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

They are eligible to stay in hotels in the following states: Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

TSA-eligible applicants must find and book their own hotel rooms. The list of participating hotels will be posted on DisasterAssistance.gov, under the link Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program or you can get it by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. For TTY, call 800-462-7585. For 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 800-621-3362.

