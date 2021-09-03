How you can donate to the Alexandria Mega-Shelter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Mega-Shelter continues to be used for Hurricane Ida evacuees, and they could use your help!

Currently, the shelter is in critical need of several items. For those looking to donate, they could use the following:

Underwear - men and women, all sizes

T-shirts - men and women, all sizes

Sweatpants - men and women, all sizes

Socks - men and women, all sizes

Disposable Diapers - all sizes, mostly LG/XL

Disposable cleaning cloths/wipes

Toothbrush/toothpaste kits

If you can help, you may drop off your donations at either of the following locations:

LSUA Mega Shelter: 8125 Hwy. 71 S., Alexandria, La. - (318) 767-6215

Office of Public Health Regional Office, 5604B Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.