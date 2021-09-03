How you can donate to the Alexandria Mega-Shelter
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Mega-Shelter continues to be used for Hurricane Ida evacuees, and they could use your help!
Currently, the shelter is in critical need of several items. For those looking to donate, they could use the following:
- Underwear - men and women, all sizes
- T-shirts - men and women, all sizes
- Sweatpants - men and women, all sizes
- Socks - men and women, all sizes
- Disposable Diapers - all sizes, mostly LG/XL
- Disposable cleaning cloths/wipes
- Toothbrush/toothpaste kits
If you can help, you may drop off your donations at either of the following locations:
- LSUA Mega Shelter: 8125 Hwy. 71 S., Alexandria, La. - (318) 767-6215
- Office of Public Health Regional Office, 5604B Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria.
