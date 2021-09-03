Advertisement

Jesse Jackson’s wife headed home from hospital after COVID

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's...
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Kiran Chekka, Covid Administration Physician at the Roseland Community Hospital in Chicago. Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been transferred to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. A family statement released Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 , also said his wife, Jacqueline, has been moved to an intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and is receiving oxygen but breathing on her own.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson’s wife will be released from a Chicago hospital where she has been treated for COVID-19.

A statement Friday from Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, doesn’t specify when his 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, would be released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Rev. Jackson,  a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred recently to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

He has been vaccinated against the virus, but he says Jacqueline, also a civil rights activist, had not been vaccinated because of a “preexisting condition” that worried them.

The couple were admitted to Northwestern on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nursing home residents moved to Alexandria Mega Shelter
4 nursing home residents dead after “deteriorating conditions” in South La. facility following Ida; residents moved to Alexandria
Left to Right: Roderick Dewayne Lowe and Justin Joseph Sigler
Two accused of stealing from hurricane relief vehicles in Pineville
Left to Right: Madisyn Puckett and Patrick Harding, II
GPSO seeks help locating 2 missing teens
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Debra Woodson has been missing since 1986.
Crime Stoppers: Pineville police looking for new tips in 1986 case of missing mother

Latest News

A bus going through floodwaters is inundated on Wednesday night in New York.
Searches, sorrow in wake of Ida’s destructive, deadly floods
People look at a car flooded flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a local...
In Ida’s wake, power to be restored to New Orleans by middle of next week
Buses for Hurricane Ida evacuees in Alexandria, La.
Rapides coroner: Investigating death at Alexandria Mega-Shelter
Nursing home resident Wade H. was rescued from a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish after Hurricane...
Nursing home resident, rescued from Tangipahoa warehouse, shares story at Alexandria Mega Shelter