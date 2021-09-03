Long Leaf Hospital hosts overdose awareness day event

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Long Leaf Hospital hosted its second annual overdose awareness event on September 3.

August 31 is National Overdose Awareness Day, but due to the hurricane, Long Leaf’s event was rescheduled.

Multiple substance abuse advocates spoke at the event to help end the stigma and bring awareness to the issues surrounding drug abuse.

Dominique Teasley, a member of the Central Louisiana Human Services District mobile crisis team and substance abuse advocate, was one of the speakers at the event.

“The stigma that’s associated with substance use stops people from admitting they have a problem because they’re afraid people are going to shame them or look at them like they’re a failure and that’s not true,” said Teasley. “Addiction is a disease, and the stigma is keeping people who are secretly suffering or secretly in a battle with substance use from reaching out and getting help because they’re afraid of how people or society are going to view them.”

Lilly Harvey was another speaker at the event. Harvey founded the Millie Mattered Overdose Addiction Advocacy organization after her daughter Millie passed away from an overdose back in 2017.

”When my daughter died, stigma was and still is a huge thing. These families who lose their loved ones to overdose are scared to come forward because of the stigma,” said Harvey. “They (victims of drug overdoses) look like you they look like me, they’re normal people who were loved by their family. They had jobs, they had children, they had a life.”

The common theme throughout the event was that those who are struggling with substance abuse can get help and that there are resources available in Central Louisiana.

Some of those resources include:

