Rapides coroner: Investigating death at Alexandria Mega-Shelter
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB has received word from the Rapides Parish coroner that there has been a death at the Alexandria Mega-Shelter.
Dr. Johnathan Hunter said the death is currently under investigation.
Over 800 nursing home residents were moved around Louisiana, after being found at a facility with “deteriorating conditions”, leading to the deaths of four of those residents. Many ended up at the mega-shelter. However, we cannot confirm if this particular death was another resident.
