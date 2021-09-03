Rapides coroner: Investigating death at Alexandria Mega-Shelter

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB has received word from the Rapides Parish coroner that there has been a death at the Alexandria Mega-Shelter.

Dr. Johnathan Hunter said the death is currently under investigation.

Over 800 nursing home residents were moved around Louisiana, after being found at a facility with “deteriorating conditions”, leading to the deaths of four of those residents. Many ended up at the mega-shelter. However, we cannot confirm if this particular death was another resident.

We will update you when we know more.

