Rapides coroner: Investigating death at Alexandria Mega-Shelter

Buses for Hurricane Ida evacuees in Alexandria, La.
Buses for Hurricane Ida evacuees in Alexandria, La.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB has received word from the Rapides Parish coroner that there has been a death at the Alexandria Mega-Shelter.

Dr. Johnathan Hunter said the death is currently under investigation.

Over 800 nursing home residents were moved around Louisiana, after being found at a facility with “deteriorating conditions”, leading to the deaths of four of those residents. Many ended up at the mega-shelter. However, we cannot confirm if this particular death was another resident.

We will update you when we know more.

RELATED: 4 nursing home residents dead after “deteriorating conditions” in South La. facility following Ida; residents moved to Alexandria

