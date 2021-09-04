Advertisement

2021 5th Quarter Week 1 Highlights

By Dylan Domangue, Corey Howard and Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KALB) - Dylan, Corey and Elijah breakdown the first week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores:

Pineville13Sulphur21
Natchitoches Central34Woodlawn0
Ferriday8Alexandria65

4A Scores

Leesville35Jennings14
Caldwell55Peabody30
Tioga20Comeaux21
Bolton38Beau Chene45

3A Scores

RayvilleLJenaW
Montgomery16Grant64

2A Scores

Union Parish42Many32
Holy Savior Menard10St. Frederick35
Sicily Island14Vidalia44
Rayne20Avoyelles22
Oberlin0Rosepine49
Jonesboro-Hodge20Winnfield22
Marksville0Bunkie26
Oakdale8St. Edmund35

1A Scores

LaSalle36East Beauregard30
Abberville43St. Mary’s23
Ringgold12Northwood Lena32
Buckeye14Block6

Post Game Show

