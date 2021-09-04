2021 5th Quarter Week 1 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan, Corey and Elijah breakdown the first week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores:

Pineville 13 Sulphur 21 Natchitoches Central 34 Woodlawn 0 Ferriday 8 Alexandria 65

4A Scores

Leesville 35 Jennings 14 Caldwell 55 Peabody 30 Tioga 20 Comeaux 21 Bolton 38 Beau Chene 45

3A Scores

Rayville L Jena W Montgomery 16 Grant 64

2A Scores

Union Parish 42 Many 32 Holy Savior Menard 10 St. Frederick 35 Sicily Island 14 Vidalia 44 Rayne 20 Avoyelles 22 Oberlin 0 Rosepine 49 Jonesboro-Hodge 20 Winnfield 22 Marksville 0 Bunkie 26 Oakdale 8 St. Edmund 35

1A Scores

LaSalle 36 East Beauregard 30 Abberville 43 St. Mary’s 23 Ringgold 12 Northwood Lena 32 Buckeye 14 Block 6

Post Game Show

