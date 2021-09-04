2021 5th Quarter Week 1 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan, Corey and Elijah breakdown the first week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!
5A Scores:
|Pineville
|13
|Sulphur
|21
|Natchitoches Central
|34
|Woodlawn
|0
|Ferriday
|8
|Alexandria
|65
4A Scores
|Leesville
|35
|Jennings
|14
|Caldwell
|55
|Peabody
|30
|Tioga
|20
|Comeaux
|21
|Bolton
|38
|Beau Chene
|45
3A Scores
|Rayville
|L
|Jena
|W
|Montgomery
|16
|Grant
|64
2A Scores
|Union Parish
|42
|Many
|32
|Holy Savior Menard
|10
|St. Frederick
|35
|Sicily Island
|14
|Vidalia
|44
|Rayne
|20
|Avoyelles
|22
|Oberlin
|0
|Rosepine
|49
|Jonesboro-Hodge
|20
|Winnfield
|22
|Marksville
|0
|Bunkie
|26
|Oakdale
|8
|St. Edmund
|35
1A Scores
|LaSalle
|36
|East Beauregard
|30
|Abberville
|43
|St. Mary’s
|23
|Ringgold
|12
|Northwood Lena
|32
|Buckeye
|14
|Block
|6
Post Game Show
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.