UPDATE: Elderly female identified my family

The Alexandria Police Department needs help identifying an elderly female who arrived at a local hospital on September 2.(APD)
By APD
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department needs help identifying an elderly female who arrived at a local hospital on September 2.

The female is confused and unable to provide any identifying information. She is a black female, roughly 70-80 years of age with no tattoos or identifying scars. The female may be from the New Orleans area and possibly an evacuee.

If you have any information that would help identify the female, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

