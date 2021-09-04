How to sign up for ‘Operation Blue Roof’ - List of eligible parishes
Call 1-888-766-3258 or visit the link in the story below to sign up
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin Operation Blue Roof for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ida.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, Sept. 1 by Governor John Bel Edwards. St. Helena Parish was added to the list of eligible parishes on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Eligible parishes:
- Ascension
- Jefferson
- LaFourche
- Livingston
- Orleans
- Plaquemines
- St. Bernard
- St. Charles
- St. Helena
- St. James
- St. John the Baptist
- St. Tammany
- Tangipahoa
- Terrebonne
To get a roof covered until more permanent repairs can be made please call 1-888-766-3258 or visit blueroof.us.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.