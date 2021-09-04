How to sign up for ‘Operation Blue Roof’ - List of eligible parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin Operation Blue Roof for homeowners impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, Sept. 1 by Governor John Bel Edwards. St. Helena Parish was added to the list of eligible parishes on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Eligible parishes:

Ascension

Jefferson

LaFourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

To get a roof covered until more permanent repairs can be made please call 1-888-766-3258 or visit blueroof.us.

