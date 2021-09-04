Local teen, football player awaiting heart transplant gets birthday surprise

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - “Celebrating a little different this year” seems to be the phrase that many of us have been using for a while now.

That was the case for one local teenager who got a big surprise for his 16th birthday. Cohen Doyal is a student and football player at Alexandria Senior High School. He was recently diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle.

Cohen and his dad recently moved to New Orleans, temporarily, while he’s being treated and waiting for a heart transplant, but because of Hurricane Ida, they’ve had to come back to central Louisiana for the first time in five months. His family and friends wanted to celebrate his return home and his upcoming birthday. Together, they planned a parade that would drive by his house. Cohen’s family, friends, and supporters drove by his home in a parade with “Get Well” and “Happy Birthday” signs as he watched from his driveway.

His parents, Calem and Billy, say they’re humbled by the time and effort taken to brighten Cohen’s day. “I mean if it’s just a minute to drive by. What it means to us, what it means to him, every little bit of brightness in his day means a lot to all of us and even him. Very grateful,” they said.

He and his dad will be heading back to New Orleans once they get the “all-clear”. Cohen is on a transplant list, but waiting for a donor match at this time. And he’s hoping to be back on the football field next year.

