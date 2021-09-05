Another heartbreaking loss for the Wildcats

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - “We’re a young team learning how to win”, Those are the words from head coach Drew Maddox. Louisiana College fought back and tied the game but lost in heartbreaking fashion giving up a touchdown with eight seconds to play. The Wildcats look to bounce back next week as they head down to Texas to square off against Abilene Christian University.

