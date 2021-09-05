Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to speak at 1 p.m. Sunday from St. James Parish

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about damage from Hurricane Ida to St. James and Assumption parishes Sunday afternoon.

Gov. Edwards is visiting Convent, La. Sunday afternoon, a week after Hurricane Ida devastated Southeast Louisiana.

St. James Parish is still without power due to extensive hurricane damage and Entergy estimates that it will not be fully restored until Sept. 17. One storm-related death has been confirmed in the parish.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buses for Hurricane Ida evacuees in Alexandria, La.
Rapides coroner: Investigating death at Alexandria Mega-Shelter
The Alexandria Police Department needs help identifying an elderly female who arrived at a...
UPDATE: Elderly female identified my family
Nursing home resident Wade H. was rescued from a warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish after Hurricane...
Nursing home resident, rescued from Tangipahoa warehouse, shares story at Alexandria Mega Shelter
A local teen and football player, diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy, got a big surprise for...
Local teen, football player awaiting heart transplant gets birthday surprise
State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter has ordered the immediate closure of the seven nursing...
State Health Officer orders immediate closure of nursing homes that evacuated to Independence facility

Latest News

5th quarter highlight
5th quarter highlight
Week One Fifth Quarter Play of the Week
Week One Fifth Quarter Play of the Week
A group of members from Magnolia Community Services having fun at a Menard game.
Local school helps 120 evacuees with disabilities from New Orleans
Local school helps disabled evacuees