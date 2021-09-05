Jags struggle in season opener, fall to Trojans 55-3

TROY, Ala. (WAFB) - First year head coach Jason Rollins struggled in their season opener against the Troy Trojans falling 55-3.

The Jaguars struggled offensively scoring only three points with 189 yards of total offense, 108 yards coming through the air.

Troy got things going offensively in the first quarter scoring 14 points, Troy Powell opened things up with a one-yard touchdown run to put the Trojans up 7-0. After a quick three and out by Southern, Troy put another six on the board with a six play 69 yard drivea as Tez Johnson scored on a 26 yard pass from Powell to make it 14-0.

Southern was able to manage three points in the second quarter on a 31 yard field foal from Martel Fontenot to make it 21-3.

The Trojans dominated defensively holding the Jags offense to 3-for-11 on third down and picking off four passes.

Southern (0-1) will hold their season opener on Saturday, Sept. 11 against Miles College.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.