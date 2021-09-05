Local school helps 120 evacuees with disabilities from New Orleans

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In times of need and tragedy is when you truly see communities grow stronger together. Louisiana has experienced many hardships over the last few years, and each time, everyone has lent a helping hand to pick their neighbors up.

As Hurricane Ida approached the Gulf Coast last week, many had to pack up their things and evacuate not knowing what would be left when they returned home. Those at Magnolia Community Services in Jefferson, Louisiana, an organization helping those with developmental disabilities, were among those that left.

“A lot of our staff, unfortunately, couldn’t go so we evacuated 120 adults with disabilities with about 14 staff members,” said Darsey Williams, the director of operations at Magnolia Community Services.

The 134 evacuees from New Orleans made their way to Central Louisiana before the storm to take shelter at the Maryhill Spiritual Retreat Center in Pineville.

“We were all scared,” said Williams. “We were scared of what was going on back home, but the second we got to Pineville, one our good friends saw the chaos that was coming and made a few calls.”

One of the first calls made was to Holy Savior Menard High School who immediately sprung into action raising over $1000 and collecting supplies for those at Maryhill. The Menard cheerleaders and dance team along with other athletic teams have also gone to visit the group from Magnolia Community Services to provide them with some fun and entertainment.

“Our clients truly believe they are on vacation,” said Williams. “They are having so much fun, and the community has planned so many fun activities.”

Menard’s principal Chris Gatlin said he’s super thankful to see the staff and the students step up for those who need it.

“Anytime you have a tragedy where people are needing things, I think it’s important that the surrounding communities reach out and help them,” said Gatlin.

However, for Gatlin, this has been more than just a faithful act of service. Giving back to those with disorders holds a special place in Gatlin’s heart.

“My father for a long time was in Special Ed., and he worked with kids with special needs,” said Gatlin. “You just hurt for those people because they don’t know what’s back home.”

Gatlin said his father put smiles on the faces of so many people with disorders, and he’s thankful that he gets to do the same. Williams said everyone from Magnolia Community Services asked when the next storm would be so they could come back up to Pineville.

“They have been wonderful to us,” said Williams. “They are very special friends to our clients, and this is the start of a very long and special relationship.”

The Magnolia Community Services facility did not receive any major damages during Hurricane Ida. Those from there are expected to return home in the next week. Each of them was given a green Menard bracelet to show that they are now and will forever be a part of the Menard family.

